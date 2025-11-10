Takaichi Declines to Withdraw Remark over Taiwan Contingency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday declined to withdraw her remark made last week over a so-called survival-threatening situation regarding a potential contingency over Taiwan.

"I made the remark in line with the government's conventional position, so I will not retract it," she told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, responding to a question from Hiroshi Ogushi of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a Lower House Budget Committee meeting Friday, Takaichi said that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation, in which Japan can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

A survival-threatening situation refers to a situation in which an armed attack against a foreign country that has a close relationship with Japan occurs, threatening Japan's survival and posing a clear danger of fundamentally overturning people's right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Ogushi urged Takaichi, who took office last month, to withdraw her remark in question, noting that past prime ministers avoided making such a comment.

