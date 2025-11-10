Japan Lodges Protest with China over Online Posts by Consul
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo/Beijing, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it has lodged a protest with Beijing over social media posts by the Chinese consul-general in Osaka that criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her remark on Taiwan.
"We can't help but say that the posts were extremely inappropriate coming from the head of a Chinese foreign mission," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference. "We'll ask the Chinese side for a clear explanation."
In a parliamentary committee meeting Friday, Takaichi said that a possible Taiwan contingency could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.
In response, Consul-General Xue Jian said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that viewing a Taiwan contingency as a Japanese contingency was "a path of death that only some stupid politicians in Japan would choose."
"Without a moment of hesitation, we just need to chop off their dirty heads," he went on.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]