Japan Lodges Protest with China over Online Posts by Consul

Tokyo/Beijing, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it has lodged a protest with Beijing over social media posts by the Chinese consul-general in Osaka that criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her remark on Taiwan.

"We can't help but say that the posts were extremely inappropriate coming from the head of a Chinese foreign mission," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference. "We'll ask the Chinese side for a clear explanation."

In a parliamentary committee meeting Friday, Takaichi said that a possible Taiwan contingency could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

In response, Consul-General Xue Jian said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that viewing a Taiwan contingency as a Japanese contingency was "a path of death that only some stupid politicians in Japan would choose."

"Without a moment of hesitation, we just need to chop off their dirty heads," he went on.

