Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 2.45 Pct

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Monday it will raise its long-term prime lending rate for November to 2.45 pct from the current 2.40 pct, effective Tuesday.

The decision reflects higher bond yields and other factors. It will be the Japanese bank's third consecutive monthly rate hike.

The long-term prime rate serves as a benchmark for financial institutions when lending to large companies for terms of one year or longer.

