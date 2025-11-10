Japan Princess Aiko Visits Emperor Showa's Mausoleum
Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko visited the mausoleums of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, and his wife Empress Kojun, in a western Tokyo suburb Monday ahead of her first official visit abroad.
Dressed in grey, Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, made a "tamagushi" ritual offering and prayed at each mausoleum.
She is to visit Laos from Nov. 17 to 22 on her first official visit to a foreign country.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]