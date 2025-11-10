Takaichi Declines to Withdraw Remark over Taiwan Contingency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday declined to withdraw her remark last week about a so-called survival-threatening situation linked to a potential contingency over Taiwan.

"I made the remark in line with the government's conventional position, so I will not retract it," she told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. She was responding to a question from Hiroshi Ogushi of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a Lower House Budget Committee meeting Friday, Takaichi said that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation in which Japan could exercise its right to collective self-defense.

A survival-threatening situation refers to a situation in which an armed attack occurs against a foreign country that has a close relationship with Japan, threatening Japan's survival and posing a clear danger of fundamentally overturning the people's right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Past prime ministers avoided stating clearly whether this could apply to such a contingency over Taiwan as China has defined issues linked to the region as central to its critical interests. Ogushi urged Takaichi, who took office last month, to withdraw her remark, noting that past prime ministers had avoided making such a comment.

