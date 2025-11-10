Japan Govt Debt Hits Record 1,333 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The outstanding balance of Japanese government debt hit a record high of 1,333,591.4 billion yen as of the end of September, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The combined balance of Japanese government bonds, borrowings and financing bills grew by 1,404.2 billion yen from the end of June.

The figure is expected to rise further if additional bonds are issued to finance the government’s economic measures.

Of the total JGBs, ordinary bonds increased by 2,552.1 billion yen to 1,088,216.8 billion yen. Financing bills climbed by 399.8 billion yen to 100,499.4 billion yen, while borrowings fell by 1,807.2 billion yen to 41,175.8 billion yen.

