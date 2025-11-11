Shiseido Seen Logging Record Annual Net Loss of 52 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. has said it expects to post a record group net loss of 52 billion yen in the year ending in December, due mainly to falling inbound demand and a slump in U.S. operations.

The company's previous net balance forecast for the current business year stood at 6 billion yen in profit.

It now expects to log a net loss for the second straight year. In 2024, Shiseido incurred a consolidated net loss of about 10.8 billion yen.

Shiseido also said Monday that about 200 jobs at the company and a subsidiary will be shed through a voluntary redundancy program, with applications to be accepted from Dec. 8 to 26. Costs related to the program, including additional retirement allowances, will total around 3 billion yen.

In 2024, Shiseido cut about 1,500 jobs at a key unit through a voluntary retirement program. Earlier this year, about 300 employees were shed at a U.S. subsidiary.

