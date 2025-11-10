Japan Eyes Tax Cuts to Boost Capital Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government discussed Monday a draft outline of key measures under a proposed comprehensive economic package, featuring a plan to promote private-sector capital investment in 17 sectors through new tax incentives.

With the move, the government aims to encourage Japanese companies to continue investing aggressively despite the negative effects of high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The matter was discussed at the first meeting of the government's new growth strategy panel, established to achieve a strong economy.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who chairs the panel, said, "We'll hold further discussions based on bold ideas that are not bound by conventional systems."

Emphasizing that the country will aim to create demand through government procurement and regulatory reform, particularly in areas related to the defense sector, she instructed ministers to take swift action to begin working on measures even before the economic package is finalized.

