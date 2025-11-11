Japan Automakers Incur 1.4-T.-Yen Costs from Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Seven major Japanese automakers have said they incurred combined costs of over 1.4 trillion yen for April-September from the high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

As a result, three of them--Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.--reported consolidated net losses for the first half of fiscal 2025. The other four saw their profits dive.

For the full year through next March, the combined tariff costs are forecast to exceed 2.5 trillion yen. In addition, uncertainty is increasing over semiconductor and other supply chains.

The U.S. tariff rate on Japanese vehicles was lowered to 15 pct from 27.5 pct in mid-September following a bilateral agreement.

But the situation remains severe, said Mazda Senior Managing Executive Officer Jeffrey Guyton.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]