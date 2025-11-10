Fuji Media Expects Smaller Operating Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Monday that it now expects its operating loss for the year ending next March to be 10.5 billion yen, compared with its previous loss estimate of 12 billion yen.

The parent company of Fuji Television Network Inc. anticipates a stronger-than-expected recovery in advertising revenue at its broadcasting operations, following a decline linked to a sexual misconduct scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

Fuji Media also raised its net profit forecast to 18.5 billion yen from 16.5 billion yen, marking a turnaround from a loss of 20.1 billion yen in the previous year.

In April-September, the company’s consolidated revenue dropped 7.2 pct from a year earlier to 248.6 billion yen, mainly due to a decline in ad revenue.

It posted an operating loss of 12.9 billion yen, compared with an operating profit of 13.8 billion yen. Net profit rose 35.8 pct to 17.1 billion yen, however, thanks to a special gain of 50 billion yen, mainly from the sale of stock holdings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]