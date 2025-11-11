U.S. Envoy Slams China Diplomat's Criticism of Takaichi over Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass has condemned a social media post by Xue Jian, China's consul-general in Osaka, western Japan, that criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark over Taiwan.

Xue "threatens" Takaichi and the Japanese people, Glass said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Takaichi said at a parliamentary meeting Friday that a potential contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

In response, Xue said in an X post in Japanese that this could be "a path of death that only some stupid politicians in Japan would choose" and that "we just need to chop off their dirty heads without a moment of hesitation."

"The mask slips, again," Glass said in his post, noting that Xue compared Israel with Nazi Germany just a few months ago. Glass added, "Time for Beijing to behave like the 'good neighbor' it talks repeatedly about, but fails repeatedly to become."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]