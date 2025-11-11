Takaichi May Not Step into Sumo Ring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may not step into the ring during a closing ceremony of a grand sumo tournament, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara indicated on Tuesday.

"The prime minister wishes to respect sumo tradition and culture," Kihara said at a press conference when asked whether Takaichi intends to present a Prime Minister's Cup to the winner of the makuuchi top division of professional sumo in person.

Under current sumo traditions, women are not allowed in the ring.

Past prime ministers often presented the trophy in person while in the ring. Whether Takaichi, the first female prime minister in Japanese history, will do so in the closing ceremony of the ongoing Kyushu grand tournament in Fukuoka, a city in southwestern Japan, is drawing keen attention.

"The government has not yet made a decision on the matter," Kihara said. "We will consider an appropriate response based on the prime minister's will," he said. If Takaichi does not present the cup, someone will take her place.

