Japan Decides to Cut Pay of PM Takaichi, Ministers as Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to cut the salaries of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and other cabinet ministers as part of reforms to reduce politicians' privileges.

At a meeting of related ministers, the government decided to stop paying extra allowances for the prime minister and other cabinet ministers, which are provided in addition to their salaries as lawmakers.

The government plans to submit legislation to implement the pay cut for enactment during the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ending in December.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that all cabinet ministers will continue fulfilling their roles although they will only receive lawmaker salaries.

Currently, the Diet's members receive a monthly salary of 1,294,000 yen. Besides that, the prime minister is paid 1,152,000 yen, and other cabinet ministers 489,000 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]