Sony Forecasts Record Annual Operating Profit

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that it expects to log a record operating profit in the fiscal year ending next March, reflecting strong performances in its semiconductor and music operations.

The Japanese company raised its consolidated operating profit forecast from 1.33 trillion yen to 1.43 trillion yen. It also lifted its net profit forecast from 970 billion yen to 1.05 trillion yen.

The brighter projections come as Sony now expects U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs to cost it 50 billion yen, down from 70 billion yen as estimated previously. Also, the latest animation film in the "Demon Slayer" series, produced by Aniplex Inc., a Sony subsidiary, became a hit in Japan and overseas.

Sony also raised its sales forecast from 11.7 trillion yen to 12 trillion yen.

Both sales and operating profit in the company's music business, including those of the Demon Slayer film, will far exceed previous estimates.

