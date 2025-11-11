Sony Forecasts Record Full-Year Operating Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that it expects to log a record operating profit in the fiscal year ending next March, reflecting strong performance in its semiconductor and music operations.

The Japanese company raised its consolidated operating profit forecast from 1.33 trillion yen to 1.43 trillion yen. It also hiked its net profit forecast from 970 billion yen to 1.05 trillion yen.

The brighter projection also comes as Sony now expects U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs to cost it 50 billion yen, down from 70 billion yen as projected previously.

The company also raised its sales forecast from 11.7 trillion yen to 12 trillion yen.

Sony posted higher sales and profits for the first half through September, a result that excluded financial services as the company spun off its Sony Financial Group Inc. unit last month.

