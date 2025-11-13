Japanese Immigrants Gain Attention with Farming Method in Amazon

Newsfrom Japan

Tome-Acu, Brazil, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--An agricultural method in the Amazon rainforest region spread by Japanese immigrants in northern Brazil has attracted attention as a way of preventing global warming.

Teeming with rich biodiversity, the Amazon rainforest is known as "the lungs of the Earth."

With concerns raised over the area's deforestation, anticipation is rising that the agricultural method, involving nurturing a forest to grow crops there, can help the rainforest bounce back.

Ernesto Katsunori Suzuki, a 59-year-old who runs a farm in Tome-Acu, known for its community of Japanese immigrants, said, "Here we have a form of sustainable agriculture in the Amazon."

Suzuki is a second-generation Japanese immigrant, with his parents moving to Brazil from the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima.

