SoftBank Group Posts Record 2.9-T.-Yen Profit

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that its consolidated net profit for April-September jumped 2.9-fold from a year earlier to 2,924 billion yen, marking a record high for the fiscal first half.

The record profit reflected the strong performance of its mainstay investment operations, including the SoftBank Vision Fund business, which invests in artificial intelligence-related and other startups.

SoftBank Group also said that it sold off its entire stake in U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. in October for 5.83 billion dollars. It plans to invest some of the proceeds in OpenAI.

In the first six months of fiscal 2025, the company's investment return from OpenAI stood at 2,156.7 billion yen.

"The value of investments in OpenAI is growing steadily," SoftBank Group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

