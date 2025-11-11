Japan, Taiwan High Schools Forge Sister School Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high school and a Taiwanese high school signed a sister school agreement at a ceremony in Taipei on Tuesday.

Kushiro Hokuyo High School in the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido, northern Japan, and Taipei Jingwen Bilingual School, a private high school in the city of Taipei, hope to promote Japan-Taiwan exchanges through mutual visits, short-term study programs and online exchange sessions.

The Kushiro high school has arranged trips to Taiwan since 2023, featuring visits to the Taipei school.

About 190 second-year students from Kushiro Hokuyo High School attended the signing ceremony. In a speech, Ryosuke Suzuki, the Japanese school's principal, said that the partnership will help students better understand diversity.

Suzuki expressed anticipation that students from both schools will learn together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]