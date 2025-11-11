Japan PM Takaichi to Visit S. Africa from Nov. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to visit Johannesburg, South Africa, from Nov. 21 to attend a Group of 20 summit for the first time.

At the two-day meeting from Nov. 22, leaders of the G-20 emerging and advanced economies are expected to discuss rising uncertainties in the global economy due to high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and regional issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They are also seen discussing measures to boost disaster resilience, a top-priority issue for South Africa, which holds the G-20 presidency, as well as sustainable debt repayment by African nations.

During her visit, Takaichi hopes to have bilateral meetings mainly with European leaders, given that her summits have chiefly been with Asian officials since she took office in late October.

She is set to return to Japan on Nov. 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]