Takaichi, Jordan King Affirm Cooperation on Gaza Reconstruction

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Jordan's King Abdullah II met in Tokyo on Tuesday and agreed to cooperate on the reconstruction of Gaza, which was heavily damaged by Israeli attacks.

During the meeting, Takaichi said that her country will actively contribute to international efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and facilitate its early recovery and reconstruction, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Jordanian king responded that he hopes to promote information sharing and exchanges of views with Japan and continue close cooperation for stability and development in the region.

Jordan is known as a moderate, pro-U.S. state with certain influence over peacebuilding in the Middle East.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen security cooperation.

