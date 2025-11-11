Japan Govt to Raise Visa Issuance Fees for 1st Time in 48 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to raise its visa issuance fees in fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

It would be the first increase of the fees in 48 years. The government will also hike fees for foreigners to change or update their residence status.

The government will include the changes in its comprehensive economic measures to be compiled soon.

The current visa issuance fees are 3,000 yen for a single-entry visa, much lower than 185 dollars, or some 29,000 yen, charged for a U.S. visa, 127 pounds, or about 26,000 yen, for a British visa, and 90 euros, or some 16,000 yen, for a European Union visa. As the costs of visa issuance have increased, the government will set its fees in consideration of those of other major countries.

The government plans to use the increased revenues to fund measures to deal with the problem of overtourism.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]