Mother Voices Fear of Not Seeing Abducted Daughter Again

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The mother of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korea decades ago, voiced fear Tuesday that she might never see her daughter again.

"Sometimes I wonder if I will ever see her again," said Sakie Yokota, the 89-year-old mother, at a news conference in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, ahead of the 48th anniversary of the abduction on Saturday.

She called on the Japanese government to realize a Japan-North Korea summit at an early date, saying, "Without talks, there will be no progress."

Megumi was abducted on Nov. 15, 1977, while on her way home from junior high school in the central Japan city of Niigata.

"Why can't such an important matter be resolved?" Sakie said. "I'm stunned."

