INTERVIEW: Japanese Minister Vows to Promote Disaster Prevention

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will promote disaster prevention, disaster management minister Jiro Akama said in an interview on Tuesday.

"Upgrading disaster simulation and risk assessment will lead to the promotion of disaster prevention," said Akama, who took office last month.

"We'll do disaster simulations tailored to each area to ensure effective prevention," he said.

Akama said that the restoration and reconstruction of the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, which was hit by an earthquake and heavy rain last year, are only "halfway through."

The government will carefully consider ways to help the Noto area regain unique local characteristics, he said.

