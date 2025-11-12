Over 60 Pct Negative about Restart of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Over 60 pct of residents near the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, do not believe that the conditions for restarting the facility have been met, a survey by the prefectural government showed Tuesday.

The survey found that 61 pct of people who live within 30 kilometers of the nuclear plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said they do not think the conditions for bringing it back online have been fulfilled, while 39 pct said they think so.

The survey, conducted online from late October to early November, was the final in a series of opinion polls by the prefectural government on the nuclear plant.

Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi is expected to make a decision soon on whether to allow the restart of the plant. He is set to meet with Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai and Kariwa Mayor Hiroo Shinada on Wednesday.

The latest survey also showed that 57 pct of respondents said they do not think that the nuclear plant should not be restarted no matter what measures have been taken.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]