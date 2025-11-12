Japan Parties Slam China Consul over X Post on PM’s Taiwan Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling and opposition parties have criticized Xue Jian, China’s consul-general in Osaka, western Japan, after he slammed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark related to a potential crisis in Taiwan.

At a joint meeting of its Research Commission on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Division on Tuesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted a resolution calling for a decisive response, including designating Xue as “persona non grata” for possible expulsion from Japan, if Beijing does not take appropriate measures. Xue’s comment was “an insult to the Japanese people and seriously damaged Japan-China relations,” the resolution said.

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Hirofumi Nakasone, who heads the LDP research commission, conveyed the party’s call to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki.

Takaichi said at a parliamentary meeting Friday that a potential contingency over Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which Japan could be allowed to exercise its right to collective self-defense. In response, Xue said on X, formerly Twitter, in Japanese that this is “a path of death that only some stupid politicians in Japan would choose” and that “we just need to chop off their dirty heads without a moment of hesitation.”

Jun Azumi, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized Xue’s post at a news conference Tuesday. “It will not benefit Japan-China relations in any way,” he said.

