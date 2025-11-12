Russia Bans Entry of 30 More Japanese Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it has banned 30 more Japanese nationals from entering the country indefinitely.

The measure is a retaliation against Japan's sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

It was Moscow's first decision to ban Japanese nationals from entering Russia since the inauguration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last month. Russia last made such a decision in March.

The 30 Japanese individuals include Foreign Ministry spokesman Toshihiro Kitamura and researchers such as University of Tokyo associate professor Yu Koizumi, Hokkaido University professor Akihiro Iwashita, Keio University professor Yoko Hirose and Takushoku University visiting professor Kenro Nagoshi.

Also among the new targets are members of the press, including senior journalists at national newspapers such as the major business daily Nikkei, as well as past correspondents in Moscow. Takashi Hirano, editor at Ukraine's national news agency Ukrinform, is also on the list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]