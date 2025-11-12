Japan to Use Extra Budget to Address Bear Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday that a proposed supplementary budget will include spending to help local governments address attacks by bears.

"We'll compile a package of measures soon and implement them using a supplementary budget," Takaichi said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, referring to her government's efforts to cope with a surge in bear attacks.

"We'll expand support" to local governments, including providing financial assistance to cover bear hunting and capture fees, she said.

The government aims to enact an extra budget during the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session set to end on Dec. 17.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told the meeting that it is "natural" for the country to discuss the pros and cons of possessing nuclear-powered submarines.

