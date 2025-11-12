Japan to Cooperate with Britain, Canada on Security, Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi agreed to strengthen cooperation in security and economic matters with his British and Canadian counterparts, Yvette Cooper and Anita Anand, in separate meetings in Canada.

Motegi is visiting Canada to attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting.

During his first in-person meetings with the two ministers on Tuesday local time, they discussed North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals, along with nuclear and missile issues, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

Motegi and Cooper confirmed that Japan, Britain and Italy will promote security cooperation, including the joint development of next-generation fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Motegi and Anand agreed to work toward the early signing of the Agreement concerning Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, which will enable mutual exports of defense equipment.

