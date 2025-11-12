Police Officer Arrested for Leaking Info to Illegal Scout Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A 43-year-old inspector at Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaking investigative information to a group believed to have illegally brokered women it scouted on the street to sex parlors and hostess bars across Japan.

Daisuke Jinbo is suspected of providing the group with images showing the areas covered by cameras installed by the MPD as part of an investigation into the group in April and May.

According to police sources, Jinbo was involved in the investigation from 2023 until April this year. He sent the images through a smartphone app developed by the group.

The police have seized several million yen in cash from locations linked to the suspect.

The group, called "Natural," is one of the largest of its kind in Japan. It is believed to have earned about 4.5 billion yen in kickbacks in 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]