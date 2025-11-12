Prosecutors Drop Election Fraud Case against Hyogo Gov. Saito

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday dropped an election fraud case against Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito and the head of a public relations firm, citing insufficient evidence.

The prosecutors office and the Kobe prefectural police department had received a criminal complaint from a university professor and others over Saito's payment to the firm.

They claimed that the payment, totaling 715,000 yen, was compensation for campaign activities in the western Japan prefecture's gubernatorial election last November, including planning a PR strategy and managing social media accounts, and thus constituted a vote-buying case under the public offices election law.

However, the prosecutors office concluded that it could not recognize the payment as compensation for campaign activities.

The prosecutors office also doubted that Saito used the payment to have the firm's head campaign for him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]