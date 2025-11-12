Mitsubishi UFJ to Launch AI Concierge for Wealth Management

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday it will introduce an "AI concierge" service for customer consultations on wealth management, in collaboration with U.S. artificial intelligence firm OpenAI.

The new service will first be offered at a digital bank scheduled to open in fiscal 2026, and will later be expanded to the group's smartphone apps.

Mitsubishi UFJ has signed a strategic collaboration contract with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

The AI concierge service will make service recommendations based on conversations with customers and their financial transaction records.

"We aim to create innovative customer experiences," Mitsubishi UFJ Managing Corporate Executive Tadashi Yamamoto told a press conference in Tokyo.

