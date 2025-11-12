8th Ruling Finds Japan Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court ruled on Wednesday that the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was conducted "in a state of unconstitutionality" due to vote-value disparities.

This was the eighth ruling to find that the election was held in an unconstitutional state.

Meanwhile, Tokyo High Court on the same day ruled that the election was constitutional, marking the fifth ruling to find the election constitutional.

Both Fukuoka High Court's Nara branch and Tokyo High Court dismissed demands to nullify the results of the July election, which had a maximum vote-value gap of 3.13 times.

A total of 16 lawsuits were filed by two groups of lawyers over the election with 14 high courts and high court branches.

