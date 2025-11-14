Relatives Seek Reconciliation over Sandakan Death Marches

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Relatives of people involved in the 1945 “death marches” in Sandakan on the Southeast Asian island of Borneo, then under Japanese wartime occupation, are moving to seek reconciliation.

A total of over 10,000 troops and others from Japan, Britain and Australia died during the severe travel on foot in the final phase of the Pacific War, part of World War II.

Many relatives who took part in a related discussion in Sydney on Wednesday said they should mourn the victims regardless of whether they were enemies or allies and work toward achieving reconciliation.

In January-June 1945, the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military transferred British and Australian prisoners of war from the internment camp in Sandakan to Ranau, located some 260 kilometers away, as the war became more severe.

Due mainly to starvation and malaria, most of some 2,400 prisoners and more than 8,500 Japanese troops died during the “Sandakan Death Marches,” and only six Australian troops who ran away returned home alive.

