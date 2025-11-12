Japan Panel Members Call for Extra Budget Topping 14 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Two new private-sector members of a key Japanese government panel Wednesday called on the government to compile a fiscal 2025 supplementary budget worth at least 14 trillion yen to fund upcoming comprehensive economic measures.

The two members said at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy that the envisaged extra budget should exceed the 13.9 trillion yen of the government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2024, which ended in March.

They also urged the government to abandon its goal of achieving a surplus in the primary balance at the central and local governments.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said, "This is a period of major challenges and great transformation" toward achieving a strong economy.

She indicated plans to deepen discussions based on opinions from private-sector members, including the possibility of adjusting fiscal consolidation targets according to inflationary conditions.

