LDP, Nippon Ishin Aiming for Early Conclusion over OTC-Like Drugs

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), have agreed to reach a conclusion by year-end on a proposed hike in patients' out-of-pocket expenses for prescription medicines similar to over-the-counter drugs.

The agreement was struck at the first meeting Wednesday of a joint panel set up by the two parties for discussions on social security reform.

The LDP and Nippon Ishin aim to increase patients' costs for prescription medicines whose ingredients and effects are similar to those of OTC drugs by reviewing public health insurance coverage for such medicines.

"The issue will be addressed under political leadership," former health minister Norihisa Tamura of the LDP told reporters after the meeting.

The ruling bloc is set to work on details in cooperation with the government.

