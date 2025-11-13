Japanese, S. Korean Governors Affirm Importance of Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Incheon, South Korea, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean governors have affirmed the importance of working together in addressing an array of issues of mutual concern.

At a joint meeting of Japan's National Governors' Association and the Governors Association of the Republic of Korea in Incheon, northwestern South Korea, on Wednesday, participants talked about measures to rev up the economy and deal with falling populations.

Summing up the discussions, they adopted a joint statement stressing the need to build a model of substantive and sustainable cooperation to tackle common challenges.

From Japan, Shuichi Abe, governor of the central prefecture of Nagano and president of the Japanese association, and eight others attended the meeting.

Noting that the two sides share the recognition about problems facing Japan and South Korea, Abe said, "I'm confident that we can advance efforts for a new era through cooperation."

