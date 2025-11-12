Takaichi Seeks Regular Reports from BOJ Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday called on Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to make regular reports at government panel meetings.

"It is important that appropriate monetary policy management be conducted to achieve both strong economic growth and stable price increases going forward," Takaichi said at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

It was the first face-to-face encounter between Takaichi and Ueda since the prime minister took office last month.

"The government and the Bank of Japan will continue to work together to develop the national economy," she said, asking Ueda to "submit regular reports to the council."

Takaichi has pledged to continue former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" reflationary policy mix, calling on the BOJ to fully cooperate with the government.

