New Winery Aims to Revitalize Tsunami-Hit District in Miyagi

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--A new winery facility is set to open Saturday in a northeastern Japan district heavily damaged by the March 2011 tsunami, raising hopes that it will help liven up the struggling community.

Moriumius Marine & Food, located in the Ogatsucho district in the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, is expected to serve as a local hub for food while providing visitors opportunities to engage in activities such as grapevine planting and harvesting.

With the district's population continuing to decline since the disaster, an official said, "We want the winery to become a new engine (for local revitalization)."

The central part of Ogatsucho was designated as a disaster risk area following the tsunami triggered by the March 11, 2011, powerful earthquake. The district's population plunged from over 4,000 to about 970 as of the end of last month.

The new facility was built with support from the Ishinomaki city government and the Nippon Foundation, a philanthropic organization, in order to revive the area with greenery and lure people.

