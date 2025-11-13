Difficult to Specify Schedule for Political Donation Reform: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that it is difficult at the moment to specify a schedule for carrying out reform of political donations from corporations and other organizations.

"This is an issue related to freedom of political activities (of corporations and other organizations), so careful discussions are necessary," Takaichi said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, responding to a question from Hirotaka Ishikawa of Komeito, the former coalition ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Reform of such donations is part of the coalition agreement between the LDP and its new partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

"It is uncertain whether it will take my whole tenure (as LDP president through September 2027) to realize the reform," Takaichi said, adding, "It is natural for us to speed up discussions as much as possible."

The LDP-Nippon Ishin coalition deal also calls on the two parties to aim for reducing the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, by 10 pct

