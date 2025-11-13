Japan Vows to Continue Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's reconstruction in cooperation with the international community, including the framework of the Group of Seven major powers.

Also at a 20-minute meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Canada on Wednesday, Motegi said that Japan will maintain its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Motegi called the Russian aggression an outrageous act and said Japan stands with Ukraine.

The two ministers confirmed that they will work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations, including in the security field.

Earlier in the day, Motegi held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. They agreed to enhance Japan-France cooperation in national and economic security.

