G-7 Foreign Chiefs Reaffirm Cooperation on Ukraine, Middle East

New York, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven foreign ministers reaffirmed their cooperation in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, at their two-day meeting in Canada's Niagara region that ended Wednesday.

"An immediate ceasefire is urgently needed" in the war in Ukraine, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union said in a joint statement released after the meeting.

They "strongly condemned" Russia's recent direct attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. They also rapped the provision to Russia of military assistance by North Korea and Iran and the supply of weapons and dual-use components by China.

The G-7 countries are "exploring measures against countries and entities that are helping finance Russia's war efforts," the statement says.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and the European Union announced additional sanctions against Russia in October. Canada also said on Wednesday that it would impose fresh sanctions on Russian liquefied natural gas-related entities and others.

