Motegi Slams China Diplomat's Criticism of Takaichi

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday criticized a social media post by Chinese diplomat Xue Jian that slammed remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over Taiwan.

The post was "extremely inappropriate," Motegi said at an online press conference in Canada, adding that Tokyo has urged Beijing to respond appropriately.

He declined to discuss whether Tokyo would designate Xue, China's consul-general in Osaka, a city in western Japan, as "persona non grata" for possible expulsion from the country.

Takaichi told parliament on Friday that Japan could be allowed to exercise its right to collective self-defense in a Taiwan conflict.

In response, Xue said in an X post in Japanese that this is "a path of death that only some stupid politicians in Japan would choose" and that "we just need to chop off their dirty heads without a moment of hesitation."

