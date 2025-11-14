LDP, Nippon Ishin to Advance Talks over Constitutional Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), have held the first meeting of their working-level forum of discussions on constitutional amendment.

At the meeting Thursday, participants confirmed a policy of accelerating discussions based on the two parties' coalition agreements, which call on them to aim for submitting a draft emergency clause for addition to the Constitution to the Diet, Japan's parliament, within fiscal 2026.

The two parties are considering proposing by the end of this month that committees to draft new constitutional clauses be set up at the parliamentary commissions on the Constitution.

The working-level forum is co-headed by Yoshitaka Shindo, chief of the LDP's Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, and former Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba.

While the ruling pair falls short of a majority in both chambers of the Diet, the two parties plan to present their views on the envisaged emergency clause and pacifist Article 9 of the Constitution, and to deepen their discussions at the next and subsequent meetings of the working-level framework.

