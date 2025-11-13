Japan Govt Outlines Economic Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will provide support to households and medical workers struggling with elevated prices as part of a planned economic package.

“What is important is to implement necessary policies and budgets without hesitation and without being bound by precedents,” Takayuki Kobayashi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said after the government presented a draft of the economic package to the party.

The government plans to finalize the package this month.

The draft calls for expanding subsidies for local governments to distribute rice and shopping vouchers to households and provide support to businesses raising wages. The package also includes raising the maximum amount of “Flat 35” long-term, fixed-rate housing loans.

The government will raise medical service fees at an early date to boost pay for medical and care workers. It will offer subordinated loans to financially troubled major hospitals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]