Japan May Triple Departure Tax in FY 2026 amid Overtourism

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling parties are considering a plan to raise the so-called departure tax from the current 1,000 yen per person to 3,000 yen or more by the end of fiscal 2026 to fund measures against overtourism, informed sources said Thursday.

The specific size of the increase will be discussed during the fiscal 2026 tax system reform talks at the end of the year.

Also on Thursday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission for the Establishment of a Tourism Oriented Nation drafted a resolution calling for the departure tax to be tripled to 3,000 yen within fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027, and to be raised to 5,000 yen for business-class and first-class travelers, after the necessary system updates.

Japan introduced the departure tax, formally called the international tourist tax, in 2019. It is levied uniformly on all travelers departing from Japan, including Japanese nationals traveling abroad for work or leisure.

A higher levy could dampen the recovery of Japanese departures, which currently remains at around 60 pct of the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. Against this background, the government is also considering a plan to lower passport issuance fees.

