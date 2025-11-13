Japan May Triple Departure Tax to Tackle Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling coalition are considering a plan to raise the so-called departure tax from the current 1,000 yen per person to 3,000 yen or more to fund measures against overtourism, informed sources said Thursday.

The specific size of the increase will be discussed during fiscal 2026 tax system reform talks at the end of the year.

Japan introduced the departure tax, formally called the international tourist tax, in 2019. It is levied uniformly on all travelers departing from Japan, including Japanese nationals traveling abroad for work or leisure.

A higher levy could dampen the recovery of Japanese departures, which currently remain at around 60 pct of the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. Against this background, the government is also considering a plan to lower passport issuance fees.

Revenue from the departure tax reached a record high of about 52.5 billion yen in fiscal 2024, boosted by growing inbound tourism. The proceeds are being used to improve the environment for hosting foreign visitors in Japan.

