Takaichi Cabinet Receives 2nd-Highest Initial Support after Koizumi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The approval rating for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet stands at 63.8 pct, the second highest for a fledgling Japanese administration, the results of a Jiji Press poll showed Thursday.

The rating is surpassed only by the 72.8 pct initial support expressed for the first cabinet of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2001 since polls began in 1960. The figure far exceeds the 40.3 pct for the initial cabinet of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2021 and 28.0 pct for that of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in 2024.

The latest poll results indicate that Takaichi garnered high expectations as Japan's first female prime minister. They are also seen as reflecting the positive assessment of her series of diplomatic engagements with world leaders immediately after taking office.

Respondents who do not support the cabinet made up 10.8 pct, while 25.4 pct were unsure.

The interview poll of 2,000 respondents aged 18 or over across Japan was conducted from Friday through Monday. Valid responses came from 59.1 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]