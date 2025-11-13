60 Pct Back Lower House Seat Cut Plan: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--About 60 pct of respondents support a proposal by Japan's ruling camp for a 10 pct cut in the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed to the reduction as part of their coalition deal reached last month. Nippon Ishin regards the reduction as a requirement for the coalition.

The poll found that 49.4 pct believe the reduction should center on proportional representation seats and that 10.9 pct call for mainly reducing constituency seats.

Those who opposed the seat cut plan accounted for 12.9 pct, while 26.8 pct said they have no idea.

Nippon Ishin supporters showed the highest level of approval, with 79.4 pct seeking the reduction. Only 5.9 pct opposed the plan.

