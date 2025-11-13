INTERVIEW: QBE Head Stresses Importance of Cyber Insurance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Amid a rise in cybersecurity risks, the head of Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd. on Thursday emphasized the need for cyber insurance.

Group CEO Andrew Horton said that cybersecurity risks have "dramatically changed" over the past 20 years or so, as cyberattacks that started as "data breaches" have shifted to something "stopping companies doing business."

In Japan, food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. has not recovered from a system glitch caused by a cyberattack in late September. Office and household goods seller Askul Corp. is still reeling from the impact of a cyberattack last month.

"It's impossible for any company to completely mitigate the risk of having a cyber incident," Horton said in an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo. "I'm a great believer that every company should buy cyber insurance because they can't stop the incident from happening."

"Over the past few years, we've been growing our cyber business," Horton said.

