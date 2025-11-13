Ousted Mayor of Ito, Shizuoka, to Seek Return in Dec. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Maki Takubo, former mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, plans to run in the Dec. 14 mayoral election following her removal from office over her academic background scandal, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Takubo, 55, is expected to hold a press conference as early as Tuesday to formally announce her candidacy.

The ousted mayor has avoided clarifying whether she will run in the upcoming election, saying only that she will make a decision after consulting with her supporters.

So far, four newcomers and Takubo's predecessor, Tatsuya Ono, 62, have declared their intention to run.

Takashi Tachibana, head of a political group that criticizes NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., has also expressed interest. However, he was arrested Sunday on suspicion of defaming a former Hyogo prefectural assembly member who apparently committed suicide in January.

